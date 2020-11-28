New Bern kicks off annual Beary Merry Christmas

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern’s Chamber of Commerce is using an annual event to give a holiday boost to local businesses.

The Beary Merry Christmas event kicked off Friday with the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting. Hundreds came out to Union Point Park for the tree lighting, including Santa!

Just down the road from Union Point Park is the Mistletoe Market, off of Craven Street. Local vendors set up tents to sell their products.

“It does give them another opportunity to generate some revenue at a time when it’s been very difficult for them to do so,” said Amanda Banks, event chair.

Those local vendors are thankful for the opportunity.

“The community comes together to let us know, to let people know that we’re still here,” said Lizz Benton, production manager of Audra Style based out of New Bern. “The businesses are still here.”

The market isn’t just boosting business for these vendors.

“Opportunities where people can go out socially distanced and still do things with their families, they’re going to take advantage of that,” said Banks. “In return, they’re going to shop. They’re going to eat in a restaurant. They’re going to support our local downtown because they know how important it is for it to stay alive.”

This is a month-long event, so Santa and the Mistletoe Market will be around for the next few weeks.