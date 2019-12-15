New Bern kindergartners to send donations to Bahamas schools recovering from Hurricane Dorian

Local Students Sending Hurricane Relief Funds to Schools Impacted by Dorian

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The kindergarten class at Saint Paul Catholic School in New Bern successfully carried out hurricane relief efforts this Fall, generating funds that will soon be sent to schools in need in the Bahamas.

Money being donated came from a fundraiser specifically led by the kindergarten class and the school’s annual Fall Festival. A check ceremony is being held at noon on Monday, December 16th at Saint Paul Catholic School. A total of $6,000 will be sent to Catholic schools in the Bahamas.

These schools are still in the process of rebuilding following the wrath of Hurricane Dorian in September of this year.

