New Bern man accused of assaulting woman, breaking into golf course

Ryan Looney, 35

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A New Bern man is facing assault and breaking and entering charges.

According to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Looney, 35, of Trent Road New Bern, N.C., broke into a building at the Carolina Pines Golf Course and assaulted a female. At the time of his arrest he was in possession of illegal drugs.

Looney is charged with breaking and entering, assault on a female and possession of schedule IV controlled substance.

No further information is released at this time.

