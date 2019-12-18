New surgery center opens in Greenville

“I had diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and ever since the surgery I’m off all of my medications for my chronic illnesses,” said John Whichard, a patient at Southern Surgical.

“It’s going to be so hard, it’s not going to be a breeze but the rewards are so worth it,” said Lillian Whichard, a patient at Southern Surgical.

Gastric sleeve surgery is making a difference for John and Lillian.

“I have lost a little over 120 pounds since surgery day,” John said.

“I’m only two months out and I’ve lost 32 pounds,” said Lillian.

The surgeries were life-changing for the Whichards. Lillian completed her procedure at Southern Surgical in Greenville. The center recently opened this year. Dr. Wade Naziri wants to provide affordable and bundle prices for surgeries.

“If someone wants an operation they can look at our website what the cost of the procedure is and there’s no secret behind the price,” Dr. Naziri said.

This gives people who don’t have insurance or high deductibles the chance to have needed surgeries.

“Certain procedures, especially things that we do like weight loss surgery, are not covered so those people scramble and a lot of them go overseas for medical tourism that are not actually safe. So we wanted to offer them the alternative to stay in town,” he said.

The center offers non invasive procedures to help with gallbladder, hernia and weight loss needs.

“We can’t compete with the peso in Mexico but for quality care that affordable that’s hopefully going to be much cheaper than a hospital or other facility we’re going to be a very good option I think,” Dr. Naziri said.