North Carolina teen struck by bullet through apartment wall

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a bullet that was fired from a neighboring apartment and ripped through her unit’s wall, police confirmed.

The gun was fired on Saturday at the Hillcrest Apartments in Asheville, city police told news outlets.

The bullet tore through a wall and hit the victim’s head while she was in an upstairs bedroom, investigators said.

The woman was “alert and talking” as she was being taken to a hospital, Asheville police Lt. Sean Ardema told news outlets.

As of late Saturday, she was listed in critical condition, Ardema added.

The officer said that the woman didn’t appear to be a “target” for the shooting. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the neighboring apartment and have brought people in for questioning, he confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing.