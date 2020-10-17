North Carolina unveils plan to deploy coronavirus vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina public health officials have released a plan about which groups of people it plans to prioritize when a coronavirus vaccine becomes available. The state’s Department of Health and Human Services says the initial vaccination will go to to health care workers and other essential workers. Workers and residents in long-term care facilities and people with multiple illnesses or diseases that occur at the same time. But North Carolina expects to evaluate that guidance more closely over time. North Carolina on Friday reported its largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.