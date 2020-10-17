North Carolina unveils plan to deploy coronavirus vaccine

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this file photo dated Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, a medical worker performs a COVID-19 test at a test centre at Vnukovo airport outside Moscow, Russia. The World Health Organization’s Europe office senior emergency official Catherine Smallwood, said Thursday Aug. 20, 2020, the agency had begun “direct discussions” with Russia to try obtaining more information about the experimental COVID-19 vaccine the country recently approved. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, FILE)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina public health officials have released a plan about which groups of people it plans to prioritize when a coronavirus vaccine becomes available. The state’s Department of Health and Human Services says the initial vaccination will go to to health care workers and other essential workers. Workers and residents in long-term care facilities and people with multiple illnesses or diseases that occur at the same time. But North Carolina expects to evaluate that guidance more closely over time. North Carolina on Friday reported its largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV