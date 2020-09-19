One man dead, one person stable after shooting in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Friday night.

Kinston Police officers responded to reports of a person shot on the 2200 block of Briarfield Road in Kinston Friday at 11:23 p.m. Officers found two people lying in the road with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to UNC Lenoir and later transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

One man died from his injuries while receiving treatment for his injuries. He was pronounced dead at Vidant Medical Center.

The second person is currently in stable condition.

Officers are currently following up on information received at the scene. The department asks anyone that may have been in the area or may have seen anything to contact the Kinston Police Department.