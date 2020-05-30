People in Greenville protest the death of George Floyd

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Protests have erupted nationwide in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A group of people also held a protest Friday night in Greenville against the death of Floyd. He died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck Monday.

The group, Coalition Against Racism, surrounded Memorial Drive and Greenville Boulevard to rally. They held signs and flags, chanting “touch one, touch all”.

“We no longer just like other people across the country, can no longer take the state sanction murders from the police officers that are happening continuously to black people and brown people all across the country. We know that this is also a statement of solidary but also a slogan to say that there has to be an immediate end to the war of black Americans,” said Dedan Wacirui.

The group is planning to protest again Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the same location.