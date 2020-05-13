Pitt County man applied for unemployment nearly two months ago. He’s still waiting

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – “It’s really been tough on me it really has,” said Terris Rhodes.

Rhodes lost his job on March 27th. Two days later, he filed for unemployment.​ Now, after ten weeks he still hasn’t heard anything back. ​

“I really need the income right now. I still have bills coming in and nothing going out,” he said.

Rhodes has called the Department of Employment Security several times. ​​Those calls include hours of waiting.​​ Then, each time Rhodes is transferred to an agent, his call drops.

“I didn’t know anything else to do. I’m sitting here. I’ve had two mini strokes and don’t know what else to do,” said Rhodes.

He understands the state has a backlog, but feels two months is too long to wait. The governor is pushing his administration to speed up claims processing.

“We know that families need help right now and every single claim that is filed is important because it represents a family in trouble and I think everybody over there (DES) working knows that,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

Governor Cooper said there’s now a chat feature on the unemployment website.​ The Department of Employment Security also has extended hours on evenings and weekends to answers calls.

