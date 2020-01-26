Police: 6 people shot at party at North Carolina restaurant

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) – Police say six people were treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting inside a restaurant in North Carolina. The Salisbury Police Department said Sunday via social media that one person among the six was seriously hurt but is hospitalized in stable condition.

Three people who were not shot still received medical treatment for other reasons. The shooting occurred shortly after midnight following a party at Thelma’s Down Home Cooking in Salisbury.

No arrests have been announced.