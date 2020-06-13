Police: Assault-style rifles seized near Lee monument

Breaking News
In this photo taken with a drone, a large group of protesters gather around the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue near downtown Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The crowd protesting police brutality chanted “Tear it down.” (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Police in Richmond, Virginia, say they arrested one man and seized three assault-style rifles and a handgun after a late-night confrontation near the iconic statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee Friday.

Authorities say drivers in several pickup trucks and individuals on bikes exchanged words early Friday near the Lee statue before one of the trucks ran over a bicycle while fleeing the area. Officers made three traffic stops after the incident and found multiple assault-style rifles, handguns and body armor.

Some of the guns were seized and one individual was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

