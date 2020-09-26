Raleigh mayor imposes curfew ahead of Saturday night protests

RALIEGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin has issued a city-wide curfew for Saturday night. The curfew will begin at 11 p.m. and continue through 5 a.m. the following morning.

Mayor Baldwin released the statement below and enacted an emergency proclamation:

As Mayor, the safety and security of the people of Raleigh are my top priorities. In preparation for protests that are planned for downtown, I will impose a citywide curfew for Saturday night. The curfew will begin at 11 p.m. and continue through 5 a.m. the following morning.

The decision is among the most difficult I have had to make as Mayor. My goal is to create space for those who want to exercise their constitutional right of freedom of speech and assembly, while still ensuring that the residents and businesses of our community remain safe and unharmed.

I fully realize and appreciate the challenge that a curfew can cause. We’ve pushed the time of the curfew to 11 p.m. to allow ample time for a peaceful protest to occur, and still maintain a safe and secure environment for all involved. As we unfortunately experienced earlier this year (and as Durham experienced a few days ago), there are those that want to use this opportunity to cause destruction and incite violence. Destroying small businesses and vandalizing property is not the answer. This will not be tolerated and has no place in our society.

We welcome those who want to voice their concerns and share their experiences peacefully. There are valid reasons why protests continue all across the Country as the call for justice for Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Jacob Blake and so many other black and brown Americans has not been answered. The issues of race and social inequity we face today have always existed and change is needed. Our Council is committed to that change – and we can all be leaders of this change – if we agree to share our views, experiences, and differences in a peaceful and thoughtful way, and offer solutions for future action.

There are limited exemptions to the curfew. To see that list, please review the proclamation linked below or call our hotline at 919-996-2999. Please note that people may walk their dogs, and employees may drive back and forth to work during a curfew.