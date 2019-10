Publix is issuing a voluntary recall of Publix deli white American cheese, saying it may contain foreign material.

The product in question was sold in custom ordered subs and in the deli department in all Publix stores.

The cheese was sold between October 3 and 11th of this year.

No other cheese products are impacted by this recall. If you bought this cheese you can return it to Publix for a full refund.