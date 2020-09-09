Recovery process continues for Bertie County tornado victims, mother of 5

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – “I have to keep going for my kids because if I shut down, I know they are going to shut down,” said Keyarta Ryan.

Ryan is trying to stay strong for her family weeks after losing everything.

“A little stressed because my mind stays going just thinking trying to find somewhere for us to go,” she said.

Ryan lost her childhood home and priceless possessions when the tornado hit near Windsor last month.

“That’s stressful because in our area there are not many places that are big enough for me and my family,” she said.

Ryan and her kids have been living in hotels since the tornado. Things have been chaotic as they try to recover and find normalcy at the start of the school year.

“The first couple hotels that we went to around the time for the kids to start school the internet wasn’t so good so they were having problems with logging on to start school but we got that situated the school helped us with packets,” said Ryan.

Ryan’s family has gotten help from neighbors and strangers.

“It’s amazing and it’s continuing and I can’t thank everybody enough but I am so thankful and so blessed,” she said.

Ryan is hopeful she and her five children will soon have a new home.

“Hopefully before long we’ll be back into a home,” Ryan said.

Bertie County is working to place tornado victims in temporary housing.