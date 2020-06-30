Red Cross and Martin County Sheriff’s Office hold blood drive Tuesday

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Red Cross Blood donations have decreased during the pandemic. The organization is still hosting blood drives and encouraging people to donate.

The Red Cross is partnering with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office to host a blood drive Tuesday. The blood drive will be from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Moratoc Park on 102 river drive in Williamston. If you would like to donate, you are encouraged to make an appointment.

“I know they’re trying to stay away from walkin visits they would prefer that appointments be made prior. We regularly hold blood drives here in the community to do anything we can to help the Red Cross out when they need blood,” Drew Robinson, Martin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800- RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org.