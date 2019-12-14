River Park North to host Santa’s Workshop Saturday night

Santa will host a secret workshop in Greenville at River Park North Saturday for all ages.

Enjoy hot chocolate, marshmallows over the campfire, and fun festive activities at Santa’s Workshop, including a meet and greet with Santa himself. Hayride seating is limited, but rides will be offered throughout the program, weather permitting. Dress appropriately. No registration is required. Fee is per child. The fee is $7 and discounted to $5 for Greenville Resident.

The event will be Saturday from 5:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. For additional information please call (252) 329-4560 or email bwilliams@greenvillenc.gov