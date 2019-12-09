Robersonville mayor-elect to be sworn in Tuesday

“I’m still processing everything. To make history, that’s just another piece of the puzzle,” said Robersonville mayor-elect Tina Brown.

Brown made history in November’s general election, when she beat 28 year incumbent Frank Measamer for the role of Robersonville mayor.

“I felt ecstatic when I found out I had won. I owe it all to God. I always thank the people every opportunity I get for them getting out to vote,” said Brown.

Being the first African American woman to become the mayor of Robersonville comes with a lot of responsibility for Brown.

“But I don’t take it lightly. My goal is to inspire and get the work done,” she said.

Brown has been a leader giving back to the community for nearly 10 years. She is the executive director for the Robersonville Food Pantry which also serves Hamilton and Oak City.

Brown’s assistant Jaye Davis said Brown inspired her to get involved in the community.

“To see what she is doing and has done here at the pantry has been inspiring to me that’s why her motto, aim to inspire, is really something she does,” Davis said.

Going into office Brown has several goals to help improve the town.

“Working on how we can get infrastructure, economic development, bring jobs here, keeping the residents here. A lot of people are moving unfortunately because there are no jobs here. We want to grow and make the community safe,” said Brown.

Brown wants to thank the people of Robersonville for their support. She’s says ready to continue making a difference in the community.

“Now we all have work to do it’s not just me it’s us and together we can.”

Brown will be sworn in Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the new town hall on North Main Street.