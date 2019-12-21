Second Amendment Sanctuary push aims to defy new gun laws

Spectators applaud as the Buckingham County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to pass a Second Amendment Sanctuary City resolution at a meeting in Buckingham , Va., Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. The board passed the resolution without any public discussion. (Steve Helber/Associated Press)

BUCKINGHAM, Va. (AP) – More than 100 counties, cities and towns in Virginia have declared themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries.” The communities say they will oppose any new “unconstitutional restrictions” on the right to keep and bear arms.

The current movement began last year in Illinois and quickly spread to other states, including California, Colorado, New Mexico and Florida. In Virginia, the push began after Democrats promising new gun control laws took over both chambers of the state legislature in the Nov. 5 election.

The two sides disagree on how effective the resolutions will be.