South Carolina lawmaker wants to expand media literacy teaching

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina lawmaker wants education officials to develop plans to teach students to be more critical of what they read and post online.

Democratic state Rep. Seth Rose of Columbia says his bill would expand the current state curriculum that teaches media literacy because it’s not adequate in today’s social media environment. The state Education Department says media literacy is already taught in several courses.

For example, in U.S. government classes, students learn about the roles of media, political parties and interest groups in shaping public opinion.