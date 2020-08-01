SpaceX set to bring astronauts home from historic mission

SpaceX is set to bring two NASA astronauts home from a historic mission this weekend, weather permitting.

Colonels Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are the first astronauts to travel into orbit aboard a commercially-developed spacecraft.

They’ve been on board the International Space Station for two months after launching in the SpaceX crew Dragon from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

It was the first crewed mission to take off from U.S. soil in nearly a decade. Their spacecraft is nicknamed Endeavour.

“For the most part, we’ve had pretty good, uh, pretty good luck with, with Endeavor. As far as on-orbit testing is performed, just like it did for launch, uh, and, uh, rendezvous. So we expect nothing different for the splashdown,” says Col. Hurley.

Splashdown is set for Sunday afternoon.

But Hurricane Isaias is headed for Florida, possibly causing winds and high waves at all of the possible landing sites.

NASA plans to move forward, but teams will continue monitoring weather before undocking on Saturday night.