State Trooper in critical condition after hit by car on I-485 in Charlotte

RALEIGH- The State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a serious crash involving one of its members Saturday in Charlotte. Trooper Adolfo A. Lopez-Alcedo was hit Saturday at 8:36 am, while assisting with a follow-up crash investigation that happened the previous day.

As Trooper Lopez-Alcedo was beginning a shutdown of the I-485 Outer Loop near the 21-mile marker, he was hit while outside of his patrol vehicle. Investigation shows a passenger vehicle struck his patrol vehicle from behind, in turn striking Trooper Lopez-Alcedo. Trooper Lopez-Alcedo was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

“Our Patrol family is hurting with the devastating news of Trooper Lopez’s injury, his family needs our prayers for what is undoubtedly an uphill fight,” said Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “We will stand alongside our brother and his precious family in the hours and days to come and maintain hope that there will be a full recovery for this devoted public servant.”

Trooper Lopez-Alcedo is assigned to Troop H, District 5(Mecklenburg County) and is a two-year veteran of the State Highway Patrol. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit is conducting the investigation.