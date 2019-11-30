Store owners encourage people to shop locally for Small Business Saturday

There are many deals and discounts in uptown Greenville. Businesses offered big bargains to get customers through the doors.

Small Business Saturday is today and the movement is turning 10 years old. The national effort encourages consumers you to buy from local shops. Everything from unique gifts, to tasty local meals, and treats.

Coastal Fog is offering 10% off of specialty coffee and candles. The restaurant co-owner said this shopping holiday is important because local businesses are now in competition with online shopping and delivery apps.

“Small Business Saturday is exceptional because we count on local business to support small businesses in Greenville. Internet shopping makes small businesses struggle to attract local customers so we are very appreciative and would love when you come in to say you’re here because of small business Saturday,” said Coastal Fog co-owner, Marty Vainright.

Sup Dogs, Blackbeard Coffee and University Book exchange are also offering 10% to 25% on select food and merchandise.