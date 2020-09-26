Suit challenges NC’s strict liability law on felons voting

The N.C. State Board of Elections released their closed session meeting minutes to the public today. This comes after two GOP members of the five-member board resigned in protest over a voter absentee deal.

The original deal was part of a settlement with advocacy groups over mail-in ballots. The two members stated they were not made aware of the implications of the settlement before they signed off. Records reveal that both GOP members were briefed for several hours about the pros and cons of the deal.