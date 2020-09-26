Suit challenges NC’s strict liability law on felons voting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – A federal lawsuit says a North Carolina law making it a serious crime for convicted felons to vote before their right is restored is racially discriminatory and needs to be blocked for the November election. Two civil rights advocacy groups sued the State Board of Elections and attorney general this week over a 1931 law they say is unconstitutionally vague and encompasses even those who make an unintentional mistake. The lawsuit was filed late Thursday, three weeks after state judges separately ruled the voting rights of felons should be restored if outstanding restitution or fees are the only portions of their sentence remaining.