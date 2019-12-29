Sun and Moon Ranch to relocate to Western North Carolina

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Sun and Moon Ranch announced the farm will relocate to Western North Carolina in the beginning of 2020. Staff made the announcement on Facebook Saturday morning. Read the statement below.

It is with both great excitement and sadness that we are letting you know the farm is relocating to Western North Carolina at the end of February 2020. Shannan has accepted a new job in Winston Salem. Halie will remain on the property through the end of February or until the last boarder has found a new location to board. Lessons, leasing, boarding, and training will continue through that date and time. This phenomenal life change is an amazing opportunity and while we are sad to leave our friends in Greenville we are incredibly excited about our new farm and home and moving closer to our family in Eastern NC and SC. We will assist each of you in any way possible in finding new boarding and lesson/training facilities. Don’t worry about anything. We are here to help you through this transition.

Cory, Halie, and Shannan