Temporary lockdown after fight at North Carolina mall

PINEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Police in a Charlotte, North Carolina, suburb say a few stores at a mall were placed on lockdown after a fight.

Pineville police spokesman Lt. Corey Copley says officers responded Friday around 4:40 p.m. to a fight involving two groups of people at Carolina Place Mall. He says officers working off-duty at the mall arrived within seconds and people dispersed immediately.

Copley says a few stores were temporarily placed on lockdown, but the mall has since been deemed safe and was opened for business as usual.

The incident prompted social media chatter of an active shooter at the mall but police say there was no shooting.