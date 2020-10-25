The Latest: New US virus cases top 83,700 for 2nd day in row

A day after the U.S. set a daily record for new confirmed coronavirus infections, it came very close to doing it again. Data published by Johns Hopkins University shows that 83,718 new cases in the U.S. were reported Saturday, nearly matching the 83,757 infections reported Friday. Close to 8.6 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and about 225,000 have died. Both statistics are the world’s highest. U.S. health officials have feared the surge of infections to come with colder weather. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington forecasts that the country’s virus death toll could exceed 318,000 by Jan. 1.