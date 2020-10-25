The Latest: New US virus cases top 83,700 for 2nd day in row

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Devon Henry paced in nervous anticipation, because this was a project like nothing he’d ever done. He wore the usual hard hat - and a bulletproof vest.

An accomplished Black businessman, Henry took on a job the city says others were unwilling to do: lead contractor for the now-completed removal of 14 pieces of Confederate statuary that dotted Virginia’s capital city. There was angry opposition, and fear for the safety of all involved.