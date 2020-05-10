Third inmate from Neuse Correctional Institution dies from COVID-19

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A third coronavirus related death has been reported from Neuse Correctional prison.

As of May 9th, there have been three coronavirus related deaths at Neuse Correctional and 5 deaths in prisons statewide, according to N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Neuse Correctional Institution has the highest case count in prisons across the state with 467 positive cases out of the reported 642 positive cases reported in prisons statewide.

