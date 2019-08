GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Today is #NationalChocolateChipCookieDay !

Nine on Your Side’s Amber Joseph and Alyssa Pejic spoke today on the show of what they like to drink when eating their chocolate chip cookies.

So… we want to know: Do you like chocolate chip cookies? If yes, what do you like to drink with them?

Give us a tag on social media and let us know!

Twitter: @wnct9

Facebook: @wnct9