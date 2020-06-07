Toddler, woman shot while in car in Goldsboro; ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect sought, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man after a toddler girl and a woman were shot while in a car in Goldsboro Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. as a ShotSpotter gunfire alert in the 1700 Block of Edgerton St., according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

“When officers arrived on scene they discovered a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire,” police said.

Tacarous Monquez Peterson

Soon after that, a 28-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl arrived at Wayne UNC Health Care. They were shot while in the car that was hit by gunfire, police said.

Both victims, who are from Goldsboro, are in stable condition Saturday night, police said.

Tacarous Monquez Peterson, 27, is wanted in the shooting, according to police.

Warrants have been obtained for Peterson for attempted first-degree murder, firing into occupied/moving vehicle and firing into occupied/moving vehicle with serious injury, police said.

Police said Peterson, who knew the woman, “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.