Breaking News
Attention: WNCT/Channel 9 moves to a different frequency. Click here for more.
Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Town of Hookerton holds community yard sale

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOOKERTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Many people love looking for deals at yard sales. Saturday, Hookerton was the yard sale capital.

From 7 am to noon, there were twelve different sales going on across town, attracting people from all over. Families that wanted to participate signed up through the town office. Casey Herring and her family held one of the sales. She said it’s great to see people getting together.

“Everybody that has come out here has had on the mask, so you know it’s been safe. Just a way for people to get out. Hookerton’s a close-knit community, but they advertised it well so I think we had a pretty good turnout,” said Herring.

Sellers and shoppers hope there will be more community yard sales in the future.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV