Town of Hookerton holds community yard sale

HOOKERTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Many people love looking for deals at yard sales. Saturday, Hookerton was the yard sale capital.

From 7 am to noon, there were twelve different sales going on across town, attracting people from all over. Families that wanted to participate signed up through the town office. Casey Herring and her family held one of the sales. She said it’s great to see people getting together.

“Everybody that has come out here has had on the mask, so you know it’s been safe. Just a way for people to get out. Hookerton’s a close-knit community, but they advertised it well so I think we had a pretty good turnout,” said Herring.

Sellers and shoppers hope there will be more community yard sales in the future.