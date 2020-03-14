Town of Morehead City to close parks & rec, library and train depot amid COVID-19 outbreak

Morehead City, N.C. (WNCT) – The Town of Morehead City has decided to close the Parks and Recreation Center, the Webb library and the Train Depot starting Monday, March 16th through Monday, March 30th. They’ll continue to monitor the coronavirus situation and provide regular updates to employees and the public.

City Hall and the Municipal Building will have limited public access beginning Monday, March 16th through Monday, March 30th. City Hall will no longer be accepting cash payment in the lobby, but residents can still pay their utility bills online click here, and by check or money order via mail and by the drop box in front of City Hall located at 706 Arendell St. We encourage city residents and business owners to first contact us by phone or email.