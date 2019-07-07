TRENDING: Police officers asked to leave Starbucks in Tempe, AZ

(CBS News)- A group of police officers in Tempe, Arizona said they were asked to leave a Starbucks by a barista following a customer complaint on Thursday.

As reports about the incident went viral, the hashtag #dumpstarbucks started trending and Starbucks issued an apology.

The Tempe Officers Association wrote on Twitter that the six officers “stopped by the Starbucks at Scottsdale Road and McKellips for coffee” before their shift on July 4.

The police officers said they ordered drinks and were told by a barista that a customer “did not feel safe” by their presence in the store. They said the officers were told to “move out of the customer’s line of sight or to leave.”

Don't appreciate @Starbucks asking our #Tempe cops to leave your establishment on the #4thofjuly2019. Several of those cops are #veterans who fought for this country! #ZeroRespect pic.twitter.com/oGaDKhlYX3 — Tempe Officers Association (@ToaAz) July 5, 2019

After reaching out to Starbucks, the Tempe Police Department was told the incident was “not in line with Starbucks values and [they] will continue to work in strengthening their relationship with law enforcement.”