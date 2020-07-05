Trump signs PPP extension

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) – President Trump signed legislation that extends the deadline for businesses to apply for a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Hours before it was set to expire on June 30th, congress passed the bill sending it to President Trump’s desk. PPP was established in March as a part of the Coronavirus Relief bill. Since then, more than 4.8 million small businesses applied for $520 billion in potentially forgivable loans.

Officials say there is $130 million left of PPP loans. The deadline to apply for the program is now August 8th.