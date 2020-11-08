Trump supporters gather for ‘Stop the Steal’ rally across the country

The group, Stop the Steal of the Presidency, is rallying across the county as news broke that Joe Biden is the president elect.

In Georgia, Colorado, North Carolina, Trump supporters are taking the streets to protest the outcome of the election. President Trump was on the golf course when he heard the results. He later posted a statement saying the election is far from over.

“There’s a lot of techniques to be used to make sure that things are honest and open. That’s what America wants, that’s what these people want. We want to stand up for god and country,” protester Kenneth Kendrick said.

President Trump’s lawyers are promising lawsuits are coming Monday.