Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Trump to hold North Carolina rally the night before primary

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – President Donald Trump is visiting North Carolina the night before next month’s primary elections. Trump’s campaign announced on Friday that the president would attend a rally the evening of March 2 at Charlotte’s Bojangles Coliseum.

The president held rallies a few days before the presidential caucus in Iowa and the evening before the New Hampshire primary. Trump won North Carolina by almost 4 percentage points in the 2016 general election.

The state is expected to be a presidential battleground this November. Trump came to Charlotte last week to highlight a new economic revitalization program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV