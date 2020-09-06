Two injured after shooting in Nash County

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office started receiving calls of a person firing a gun at random vehicles on I-95. Two people were injured during the incident and have been taken to hospital.

The suspect continued north on I-95 where Nash County deputies intercepted him. The pursuit continued into the Virginia where the suspect wrecked at the 11A mile marker.

The suspect was arrested. Nash County Sheriff’s Office will release more information as it becomes available.