Two New Bern men face drug charges after leading deputies on chase

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A high speed chase ends with two arrests in Onslow County! 

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Malcolm Goodman, 28, and Christian Strayhorn, 23 of New Bern. 

Goodman was charged with Felony Flee to Elude Arrest, Trafficking in MDA/ MDMA, PWIMSD SCHEDULE I (mdma), Conspiracy to Traffic MDA/MDMA and PWIMSD SCH VI (marijuana).

Strayhorn faces charges of Trafficking in MDA/ MDMA, PWIMSD SCHEDULE I, Conspiracy to Traffic MDA/MDMA and PWIMSD SCH VI (marijuana).

A third suspect took off running. This started Wednesday in Maysville in Jones County.  

Deputies tried to stop a vehicle during a drug operation.  The driver kept going.  

The chase went into Onslow County ending on Piney Green Road. 

Goodman is being held without bond because of a parole violation.  A judge set bond at $100,000 for Strayhorn. 

