Two women killed after shooting in Family Dollar parking lot

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Two women were killed after a parking lot shooting Friday.

Officers with the Lumberton Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a Family Dollar Store located at 1305 East 5th Street Friday afternoon, July 24, 2020 around 4:56 p.m.

According to officers and investigators who were working the crime scene, two people died.

The victims have been identified as Kayla Kyle, 32, of Meadow Road, Lumberton and Kimberly Hunt, 41, of an unknown address.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a hoodie who fired into multiple vehicles that were backing out of parking spaces.

The grey vehicle in photo number #5 is the vehicle that the suspect was dropped off in.

The Lumberton Police Department is being assisted by the NCSBI.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department. 910-671-3845.