U.S. Marine Corps to remove displays of Confederate battle flag

The United States Marine Corps issued a directive to remove all public displays of the Confederate battle flag from their installations. The new directive was handed down Friday.

According to the directive, Marine Corps commanders must “identify and remove the display of the Confederate battle flag or its depiction within work places, common-access areas and public areas on their installations.” The directive applies to the entire Marine Corps.

The flags are being removed “in order to support our core values, ensure unit cohesion and security and preserve good order and discipline,” the directive explains.

Exceptions to the new directive include works of art where the flag is present but not the main focus, Confederate grave sites, state-issued license plates depicting the flag and any official state flags that incorporate the Confederate battle flag.

In addition to office buildings, facilities and Naval vessels and aircraft, the directive notably also applies to “all areas in public or plain view.”

“The front yard or external porch of government owned – government operated housing and public private venture housing,” the directive states. “This includes, but is not limited to, depictions of the Confederate battle flag on automobile bumper stickers, clothing, and other apparel.”

The Marine Corps noted in a statement that the flag has “all too often been co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in our Corps.”