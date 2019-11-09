Vaping Illnesses Are Linked to Vitamin E Acetate, C.D.C. Says

This Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 photo shows a vitamin E acetate sample during a tour of the Medical Marijuana Laboratory of Organic and Analytical Chemistry at the Wadsworth Center in Albany, N.Y. On Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta said fluid extracted from 29 lung injury patients who vaped contained the chemical compound in all of them. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Federal health officials claim they’ve identified a chemical that might be linked to the outbreak of lung illnesses connected to vaping.

It’s called vitamin E acetate.

A new CDC report shows that it was found in fluid samples taken from 29 patients.

Vitamin E acetate has been used as a thickener in vaping fluid – especially on the black market.

So far… more than 2,000 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related lung illnesses and 39 have died.

Doctors said it does appears the compound is associated with the lung illnesses.

The federal government is working on a plan to remove most flavored vaping products from the market – as well as raise the legal age to purchase e-cigarettes.

One of those flavored vaping products being removed are the mint Juul pods.

The e-cigarette company will also stop accepting orders from retailers for the mint pods.

The move comes after research published this week showed mint flavor was attractive to young people who vape.

With mint off the list, Juul will now sell only Virginia tobacco, classic tobacco, and menthol flavors in the U.S.