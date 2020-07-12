Wakefield community shows support for couple who received racially charged letter

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A letter has sparked a movement in a Wakefield neighborhood near Wake Forest.

“When I saw it I have to be honest with you my blood boiled,” said Trent Wilson Sr., a Wakefield community resident.

Neighbors say an interracial couple that lives in the upscale Wakefield Estates neighborhood received a note.

A neighbor gave CBS 17 a copy of the letter, which reads in part: “Please keep your husband and teenage kids well behaved and orderly because no one is interested in you or their “struggles.’ Most of us would not hesitate to call the police if your kids or husband get unruly.”​​​

Residents of the Wakefield community, which is just west of Wake Forest in Wake County, were surprised at the letter.

“Somebody that lives near me thinks that way and has the audacity to send something that hateful to someone that lives in their neighborhood,” said Marianna Morin. ​

The family who says they were targeted sent a response with a copy of the letter to everyone in the neighborhood.

The response reads in part: “We will not be intimated by your cowardly act and ignorance. We are happy to have a discussion if you have the courage.”​

Wilson said he was stunned by the content of the initial letter.

“When it hits home it sort of makes you take a step back — so it was disturbing,” said Wilson. ​

Neighbors planned a march and solidarity drive in response to support the family, but plans announced on social media were met with backlash. ​​

“They were making threats about being armed,” claimed Morin. ​​

The organizers decided to call off the event, but a crowd still came out Saturday — although smaller than originally expected. ​​​

“Before this happened I did not think that our neighborhood was divided. Since this has happened I 100 percent know that our neighborhood is divided,” said Morin. ​​​

People in the community said the division can only be unified through conversation. ​

Lorrin Freeman, Wake County District Attorney, said they do not have an investigation underway regarding the letter.

“While the letter is abhorrent, it does not contain language that would give rise to a criminal offense based on our review. Our office joins with others in the community condemning this sort of prejudice,” Freeman said in a statement Saturday afternoon to CBS 17.