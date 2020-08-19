Williamston welcomes Roanoke River mural

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The town of Williamston is welcoming a new piece of art to its downtown area, the Roanoke River mural.
The mural was created in partnership with Williamston Downtown and the Martin County Arts Council. Mike Bennett, a Williamston native, is the artist behind the mural. He started the project in June and revealed his work last week. Williamston officials
“The mural itself is a scene of the Roanoke River with a horse drinking from the river and three kids flying kites and on each kite is a design to be one of the quilt squares that are throughout martin county. It’s a tourism thing in essence,” said Zach Dickerson, Planning & Downtown Marketing Coordinator for the town of Williamston.
a new bakery is also open in downtown. The town is planning a grand opening celebration for a new motorcycle shop downtown.