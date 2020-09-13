Woman cited in Durham head-on crash that killed 18-month-old boy, police say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) - Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church in Greenville gave away boxes of produce to those in need Saturday, September 12th.

"Money is giving through FEMA, USDA, to help the farmers. The farmers in turn blessed us through Greenville Produce. Now, we're able to make sure our neighbors get free produce..which is so needed right now," said Associate Pastor Rhonda Grant Jordan.