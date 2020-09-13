Woman cited in Durham head-on crash that killed 18-month-old boy, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Police in North Carolina have cited a woman in a head-on collision that led to the death of an 18-month-old boy days later. Durham police said the crash happened on Sept. 2. They said 48-year-old Miriam Parker of Durham was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion the wrong way on a dual lane highway and crashed head on into a 2006 Cadillac Escalade driven by 62-year-old Manley Mitchell of Durham. The toddler, Jeremiah Scott, was a passenger in Parker’s vehicle. He died as a result of his injuries.