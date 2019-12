The First Flight Society and the National Park Service will continue the tradition of honoring the accomplishments of Wilbur and Orville Wright.

On December 17 1903, the Wright Brothers took the first successful airplane flight.

The 116th anniversary celebration of the first heavier-than-air, controlled, powered flight will take place on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Wright Brothers National Memorial Visitor Center in Kill Devil Hills located at 1000 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948.