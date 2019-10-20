Your WNCT Week Ahead (Oct.20): Events Across Eastern N.C.

It’s a night of celebration and inspiration.

The 6th annual Aces for Autism dinner and auction is Monday. Proceeds from the event will support the Aces for Autism Child Development Center.

The annual event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center.

The Onslow Women’s Center is remembering victims of domestic violence. The center will hold a candle light vigil Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on Court Street in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville community remembers and honors the fallen service members and survivors of the Beirut bomb blast.

The annual observance marks 36 years since the tragedy on October 23, 1983.

The service will honor fallen soldiers and survivors who served in Lebanon from 1958 to 1984 and in Grenada.

It will be held at the Beirut memorial Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

Candidates running for seats in Greenville are scheduled to participate in a forum this week.

The forum is an opportunity for candidates running for Mayor along with council seats in Districts 1 and 2, and at-large races to share their platforms and plans to move Greenville forward.

The public is invited to attend. The forum will be at the Eppes recreation center Thursday from 6 p.m to 8 p.m.