WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died after two people were shot near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant at an intersection with Johnston Road late Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Nash County Sheriff’s Maj. Eddie Moore said one of the victims remained at the plant located at 9377 U.S. 301 in Whitakers, and the other went down the road to a store in Battleboro, that is technically in Rocky Mount. The victim who remained at the plant has died, Maj. Moore said.

Because a victim went into Rocky Mount, the Rocky Mount Police Department is also involved in the investigation, Kirk Brown, the city’s Director of Communications said.

He has since been transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment and his current status is unknown, the sheriff’s office is unknown.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office also said “it seems that the two parties know each other, so this appears to be an isolated incident,” in a tweet. This has been confirmed by Maj. Moore as of 7 p.m.

They expect to have the area locked down for a while, he said. Specifically, a half mile is blocked off on Johnston Road impacting an estimated eight homes, a CBS 17 crew on scene reports.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is involved in blocking off the road because it is a state secondary road. It arrived at 5 p.m., CBS 17’s crew said.

Maj. Moore said an altercation between the two victims led to the two firing shots at each other.

Their identities are being withheld at this time.

Editor’s Note: CBS 17 previously reported this happened at the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant, but the Nash County Sheriff’s Office updated the investigation and said it happened near the intersection of the plant and Johnston Road.