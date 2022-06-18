ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An adult died after a tree fell and hit a vehicle Friday afternoon at Biltmore Estate, Biltmore Estate officials said.

According to officials, during a weather event with strong winds, a tree fell across a road at the estate entrance and hit a guest vehicle. Three adults and one child were in the car and were transported to Mission Hospital.

Buncombe County EMS, Asheville Fire Department and Biltmore onsite teams responded to the incident, officials said. One adult died from their injuries.

Biltmore released the following statement:

This is a devastating tragedy and we are deeply saddened by this news. Our heartfelt thoughts are with the family and their loved ones, and we are offering assistance at this time. Biltmore Estate

An investigation is underway.