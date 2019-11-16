1 injured following Pikeville shooting, suspect arrested

PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- One person is injured following a shooting in Wayne County, according to officials.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Forehand Road in Pikeville.

James Lassiter Barnes III, 31, was shot was found at 322 Forehand suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The altercation and shooting occurred at 786 Forehand Road.

Deputies went to that address to talk to people when a man saw them, ran into the house, closed the door and refused to come out.

Finally, four people exited the house. All four were detained.

Christopher Paul Copeland, 39, was charged with felony Assault With a Deadly Weapon With the Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. He is placed in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $35,000.00 bond.

James Lassiter Barnes III was taken to Wayne UNC Hospital for his injury. He is expected to recover.

This is an ongoing investigation. 9OYS will continue to update as we learn more.