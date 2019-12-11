$1 million prize has Kinston man dreaming of new business, new home

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A man from Kinston won a $1 million lottery prize.

Waled Ali of Kinston said this win provides him the chance to make investments, start a new business, or perhaps buy a home.

Ali bought the lucky Red Hot million-dollar ticket at the Safeway Mart on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Kinston while on the way home from work.

“Unbelievable,” said Ali on Tuesday as he claimed his prize. “I couldn’t believe I won a million dollars.”

Ali had a choice of receiving an annuity of $50,000 for 20 years or a lump sum payment of $600,000.

He chose the lump sum and after required state and federal tax withholdings received $424,503.

He said he had not yet made a final decision on how he would use his prize money but will decide something that helps him and his family.

The $10 game started in July with four top prizes of $1 million.

One $1 million prize remains to be claimed.