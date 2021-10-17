1 officer dead following crash on I-540 near Knightdale, roads closed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One Knightdale police officer is dead following a crash on interstate 540 near Knightdale that occurred overnight that has closed roads.

At 2:39 a.m., North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving two police officers. The officers were responding to a single-vehicle accident when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle. The incident happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 22.

Ryan Hayworth, 23, a three-month veteran of the Knightdale force, and member of the United States Army, was killed in the collision, Police Chief Lawrence Capps confirmed.

Additionally, Hayworth’s training officer, Cody Hagler, was also seriously injured in the incident and is currently being treated at WakeMed for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Ryan’s loss in an indescribable tragedy for our department and our community,” Chief Capps said. “The pain of his death felt the most by his family, friends, and those who knew him best. As we began the process of healing, we ask that you join us in a season of prayer for all of those who have been forever touched by this heartbreaking event.”

CBS 17’s Joseph Holloway has learned that one of the police vehicles caught fire in the crash. At approximately 8:45 a.m. Knightdale firefighters arrived on-scene.

Additionally, two other people are also at the hospital.

The motorist involved in the earlier accident was also seriously injured, as is the driver who hit the officers.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor for the driver who hit the officers, and charges are pending, a Knightdale press release said.

The road is closed at exit 20, Buffalo Road, and drivers are asked to avoid the area. The scene is still active and under investigation.

If you have to travel near this exit, the North Carolina Department of Transportation is suggesting drivers take exit 18 to US 401 South and follow that road to the on ramp for I-440 east.

After taking the ramp, drivers can follow I-440 for I-87 North/US-64 East/US-264 East at exit 14. Take exit 14 to I-87 North/US-64 East/US-264 East, follow I-87 North/US-64 East/US-264 East to exit 7 (I-540) and take exit 7 to re-access I-540.

DriveNC.gov is reporting that Highway Patrol will not be cleared from the scene until at least 9 a.m.

